11 Pieces of Hocus Pocus-Themed Decor Sure to Cast a Spell This Halloween

Each and every Halloween, most of us (myself included) willingly make time to cuddle up to the cult classic movie Hocus Pocus to enjoy an unforgettable story about witches, black cats, spells, and a cute Californian teenager named Max. And while there are plenty of us devoted to this standard annual viewing, there is actually a whole world of decor available out there to decorate your home and take your level of fandom to the next level if you so wish. Read on, as we have selected 11 of the very best ways to add a dash of beloved Hocus Pocus to your home this upcoming season.