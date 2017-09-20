 Skip Nav
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
Affordable Decor
3 Ways to DIY Fall's Biggest Decor Trend
Affordable Decor
Make Your Home Feel Like Fall With These 15 Decor Items From Nordstrom
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Pieces of Hocus Pocus-Themed Decor Sure to Cast a Spell This Halloween

Each and every Halloween, most of us (myself included) willingly make time to cuddle up to the cult classic movie Hocus Pocus to enjoy an unforgettable story about witches, black cats, spells, and a cute Californian teenager named Max. And while there are plenty of us devoted to this standard annual viewing, there is actually a whole world of decor available out there to decorate your home and take your level of fandom to the next level if you so wish. Read on, as we have selected 11 of the very best ways to add a dash of beloved Hocus Pocus to your home this upcoming season.

Modern Sanderson Sisters Print
Hocus Pocus Broom Co. Chalkboard Design
Hocus Pocus Cork Coasters
Orange Neon Window Sign
"Drink Up, Witches" Stemless Wine Glasses
Hocus Pocus Needlepoint
Decorative Broom Pillow
Striped Dish Towels
Favorite Quote Print
Mantel Banner Display
Ode to Binx Wreath
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DecorHocus PocusHalloween
Join The Conversation
Bette Midler
Just Give Up Now — This Winifred Sanderson Costume Already Won Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
HomeGoods Fall Decor
Decor Inspiration
32 Incredibly Chic Fall Decor Items You Won't Believe Are From HomeGoods
by Victoria Messina
'90s Halloween Movies For Kids
Hocus Pocus
'90s Halloween Movies For Kids to Watch Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
Pop Culture Pregnancy Announcements on Etsy
Vinessa Shaw
Every Halloween-Lover Will Want to Use This Clever Hocus Pocus Pregnancy Announcement
by Alessia Santoro
Hocus Pocus Quiz
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds