You'll Have the Spookiest House on the Block With The Home Depot's Halloween Decor

The Home Depot really knows what it's doing when it comes to decor. The store cuts no corners on holiday decorations, including its Halloween options. After the huge success of the skeleton horse in last year's Halloween collection, the store brought it back this year and added more skeleton animals to the family. There are also larger-than-life inflatables, yard ornaments, or ghoulish wreaths for your front door. Whatever you seek, The Home Depot has it, but these 13 pieces are the ones you absolutely have to check out.

Life Size Animated KD-Snow White Old Witch-Disney
$140
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Inflatable Lighted Dragon with Flaming Mouth
$79
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Animated Howling Skeleton Wolf with LED Illuminated Eyes
$40
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Gargantuan Spider
$249
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
LED Haunted Carriage and Skeleton
$129
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Halloween Standing Skeleton Horse
$199
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Black Grapevine Broom Path Lights (Set of 3)
$30
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
LED Illuminated Halloween Graveyard Tombstone Assortment
$17
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Pre-Lit Tinsel Ghost Tree
$70
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Black Wood Curl Wreath with Black Bow
$40
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Blow Molded Skull Pathway Markers with LED Illumination (Set of 4)
$20
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Burlap Ghost House
$99
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
LED Burlap Mummy Cat
$50
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
