11 Ingenious Uses For Vinegar Around the House

Keeping your house livable and clean is a tricky and sometimes expensive job. From the showers to the sinks, even to the microwave and dishwasher, there are multiple products you seemingly have to buy to keep it all tidy and together. But what if I told you there really was no need to invest in all of those fancy home cleaning products any longer? That's right — you have a multipurpose product sitting in your pantry right now that you can use in all areas of your home: vinegar. Read on to learn just how many ways you can use vinegar around your house for a quick and simple fix.