 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Unexpected Gold Mine For Free Wedding Decor
tarek el moussa
Hmm, Here's Why Tarek El Moussa's Recent IG Post Has Us Scratching Our Heads
HGTV
The 3 Things You Must Agree to Before Being Cast on Fixer Upper
Queen Elizabeth II
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Unexpected Gold Mine For Free Wedding Decor

You've already gone through the effort of deciding on a color scheme, picking flowers, and determining the overall aesthetic of your wedding — but you have yet to buy wedding decor. If shelling out even more money on decorative items that will only be used one time is making you shudder, then we encourage you to shop at the one store where everything is completely free: your own home — and don't forget your parents' and relatives' homes while you're at it! Not only is it super convenient and affordable, but your own home is also loaded with items of emotional significance, in other words, decor pieces perfect for sharing with friends and family on your big day. Raiding clients' homes is a favorite trick of top New England wedding and event planner Cristen Faherty of Cristen & Co. We spoke with her to find out what specific items to look for when decorating your wedding with pieces you already own. Find out what she had to say ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Wedding DecorWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
Wedding Decor Ideas You'd Never Guess Came From Ikea
by Amy Daniewicz
Valentino Resort Collection 2018
Valentino
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Wedding Inspiration
Wedding Decor
39 Photos You Need to Take at Your Spring Wedding
by Macy Cate Williams
Food News
11 Reasons You're Going to Want to Shop at Lidl When It Opens in the States
by Hedy Phillips
Spring Bouquets
Wedding Decor
12 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Bouquets Fit For Royalty
by Kate McKenna
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Denim Shorts
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
DIY Wedding Ideas 2017
Wedding Decor
The 6 Best DIY Wedding Ideas of the Year
by Nicole Yi
How to Incorporate Signs Into a Wedding
Wedding Decor
12 Creative Ways You Can Incorporate Signs Into Your Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Bride Does Wedding Photo Shoot With Guy Friends
Humor
by Victoria Messina
Baseball Wedding Ideas
Wedding Decor
Play Ball! 40 Ways to Incorporate Baseball Into Your Big Day
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds