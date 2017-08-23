 Skip Nav
The Pinterest-Worthy Way a Top Fashion Blogger Decorated Her Porch For Fall

Rachel Parcell, founder of the blog Pink Peonies, has enviable style across the board. Case in point: her breathtaking Fall porch. The classic design became an instant hit on the internet, winning hearts of Pinterest pinners and design-lovers alike. We were so inspired by the look that we had to find out exactly how Rachel did it. Lucky for us, she wasn't shy about sharing how she created her stunning Fall porch as well as how anyone can do something similar in their own home this Fall. Check out her tips ahead.

Pick Up Some Pumpkins
Add Potted Mums
Stick to a Color Palette
Use What You Already Have
Think Outside the Front Door
Want more great tips?
