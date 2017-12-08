 Skip Nav
30 Clever Home Hacks For Decor-Lovers
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
6 Instant Upgrades to Make to Your Rental Kitchen
8 Brilliant Ways to Hang Stockings Without a Fireplace

Most of us can make do without having a fireplace for the majority of the year; you probably don't need one at all in the Summer, and in Winter, there are lots of alternatives for staying warm. Having a fireplace is somewhat of a luxury — that is until we come around to the holiday season and find ourselves without a mantle to hang our stockings on. But fear not! It's nothing that a bit of creativity can't solve! If you're missing a festive fireplace this year, try some of these great alternatives for hanging your stockings without missing out on all the holiday cheer.

A Single Hook
A Stick or Branch
