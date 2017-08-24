Try Not to Be Touched by How Property Brother Drew Knew His Fiancée Was "The One"



If there's one question sure to get a glowing, giggly response from the newly affianced, it's "How did you know this person was 'the one'?" So we were delighted to see the adorable response Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his fiancée, Linda Phan, gave to People. The couple met backstage at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, and Drew reveals that the moment he saw Linda, he knew she was special. "It was her energy," he said. Linda explained, laughing, "We were just backstage, and I was looking for pizza . . . I had water and Drew came up to me said, 'Where did you get that water?' and we joke that that was his pickup line, because it worked."



By their second date, Drew had no doubt she was the woman for him; they were out with Drew's identical twin brother and HGTV costar Jonathan. The brothers were joking around, making inside jokes from their childhood, and Linda was able to pick up the punch lines before they even said them. Drew says even Jonathan turned to him with a "who is this girl?" reaction. The two became engaged in December 2016 after Drew planned an elaborate proposal. The couple tellsthey're busy planning a destination wedding and renovating their newlywed home in LA as they prepare for the next exciting phase of life.