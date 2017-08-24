 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems

How Drew Scott Met Linda Phan

Try Not to Be Touched by How Property Brother Drew Knew His Fiancée Was "The One"


If there's one question sure to get a glowing, giggly response from the newly affianced, it's "How did you know this person was 'the one'?" So we were delighted to see the adorable response Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his fiancée, Linda Phan, gave to People. The couple met backstage at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, and Drew reveals that the moment he saw Linda, he knew she was special. "It was her energy," he said. Linda explained, laughing, "We were just backstage, and I was looking for pizza . . . I had water and Drew came up to me said, 'Where did you get that water?' and we joke that that was his pickup line, because it worked."

Related
10 Fascinating Facts About Drew Scott's Fiancée, Linda Phan

By their second date, Drew had no doubt she was the woman for him; they were out with Drew's identical twin brother and HGTV costar Jonathan. The brothers were joking around, making inside jokes from their childhood, and Linda was able to pick up the punch lines before they even said them. Drew says even Jonathan turned to him with a "who is this girl?" reaction. The two became engaged in December 2016 after Drew planned an elaborate proposal. The couple tells People they're busy planning a destination wedding and renovating their newlywed home in LA as they prepare for the next exciting phase of life.
Image Source: Getty / Bryan Steffy / Stringer
Join the conversation
Property BrothersThe Property BrothersDrew Scott
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
11 Times Property Brothers Drew Scott and His Fiancée Linda Phan Were #RelationshipGoals
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Drew and Jonathan Scott on Financial Mistakes
The Property Brothers
by Perri Konecky
HGTV Stars Before They Were Famous | Pictures
HGTV
These Throwback Photos of HGTV Hosts Will Have You Saying, "OMG"
by Allie Merriam
Solid Slab Kitchen Backsplash
Kitchens
The Property Brothers Are Getting Lots of Requests For This Surprising Backsplash
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds