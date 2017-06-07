The 6 Best Bathroom Design Tips From HGTV Stars

Considering how much time we spend in our bathrooms, you would think it would be the first place we want to update in our home. But the plethora of design options on everything from hardware to tiles to layout can be overwhelming, and as a result, an awkward, dated bathroom can remain that way for far too long. For inspiration on the best ways to overhaul this essential space, we turned to the pros at HGTV. Check out their best bathroom design tips below.

Drew and Jonathan Scott: Open

The reno-savvy siblings at the helm of Property Brothers: Buying + Selling know that a floor-to-ceiling glass-enclosed shower makes even a small bathroom feel open and spacious since it tricks the eye into thinking it's a wide open space.

Jillian Harris: Cover

Most designers only think of covering the kitchen counter with butcher block, but not Jillian Harris of Love It or List It Too. She put a slab of butcher block on the counter of a rustic bathroom, and since there was no space for a traditional sink to go, she placed a freestanding porcelain one atop the wooden surface for a contemporary look.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa: Appeal

Flipping houses has made this HGTV couple pros at knowing what the design elements everyone will love are. For a classic, contemporary bathroom with mass appeal, they go with white subway tile, simple shaker cabinetry, and neutral quartz countertops.

Candice Olson: Innovate

The star of Candice Tells All turns up the luxury by favoring high-tech bathroom options, such as a nightlight bidet and heated flooring. Despite the innovative appliances, she keeps her bathroom spaces looking more LA-glam than the Jetsons-futuristic by adding touches like shimmering tiles or turning a dresser into a vanity.



Chip Wade: Layout

Play with the space you're given. That's what the Elbow Room host excels at. He's even turned odd spaces like a cramped attic into a stunning bathroom. And he has no problem bucking the rules of convention when it comes to the placement of essential bathroom elements, such as the tub — why not plunk it down freestanding in the center of the room? — and his and her sinks — facing each other from opposite walls.

Sarah Richardson: Repurpose

As Sarah Richardson of Sarah's House knows, you can save money by repurposing vintage items. Case in point: the stylish, vintage table she topped with a marble top and used as a vanity.