The 1 DIY You Need to Clear Bad Energy Out of Your Home
Small Space Living
9 Surprising Truths No One Tells You About Moving Into a Tiny Home
Small Space Living
This Small-Space Laundry Room Is Full of Genius Ideas
Summer
You're Going to LOVE This All-Natural DIY Citronella Candle Alternative
The 1 DIY You Need to Clear Bad Energy Out of Your Home

Just like it's good to occasionally declutter your home and give away of all those old clothes and items you no longer need, it's also good to clear the energy from your home and start fresh. Even the homes of the happiest families will accumulate stagnant and negative energy over time. One of the easiest ways to reboot your home's energy is by smudging it with sage. This Native American tradition transforms your home into a sacred space.

All you need to smudge your home is a sage smudging stick (a bundle of sage tightly wrapped together with string that you can buy on Amazon, at Whole Foods, or from your local New Age shop), a smudging feather, and a large shell or heat-proof bowl.

Basically, what you do is light the sage and use the feather to fan the smoke around your home. The smoke of the sage purifies the energy of the room. Ahead, I'm going to show you how to make your own smudging feather and then explain exactly how to smudge your house with it.

