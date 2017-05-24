You're Going to Be Obsessed With AstroTurf After You See This

 Skip Nav
Wondering what to do with your deck? Wish you had a soft, grassy yard? Want to make a big style statement when outdoor entertaining? Blogger Kristin Jackson of Hunted Interior has just the solution for you: turn your deck into a gorgeous, maintenance-free lawn with AstroTurf! Looking to cover the peeling paint on her deck, Kristin turned to the artificial green stuff and has been head over heels in love with the results ever since.

"After using AstroTurf on a bocce court the year before, we loved the quality and how well it had held up," Kristin explained. "With a small child and little dog who love to run around the deck, we decided the softer AstroTurf was more friendly than splinters from our existing deck."

The installation was relatively simple. She just used a sharp pair of scissors to cut the large roll of AstroTurf to size and recruited a few strong bodies to help lift the heavy roll onto the deck. "It simply unrolled to cover the entire surface and lays as an area rug would," she said.

Forget a lawn mower — while AstroTurf is just as cushy underfoot as real grass, its maintenance is much less demanding. Kristin keeps the surface clean by using a leaf blower to remove dirt and debris. If a spill occurs, she simply rinses it off with water.

Time has not faded Kristin's enthusiasm for her AstroTurf deck. "I would absolutely do it again!" she exclaimed. "We use this space so much more now and enjoy walking around on the soft 'grass.'" We're sold!

Image Source: Hunted Interior
