Ikea's Hot New Collection Channels the 1970s in the Best Way

Ikea's limited edition collections burn hot and fast, so when we saw the hip, 1970s-inspired Avsiktlig Collection, we knew we had to get our hands on it ASAP. Three of Ikea's young designers partnered with the iconic Swedish textile designer 10-gruppen to create 14 bold, bright, and fresh patterns for pieces throughout the home. Intrigued? You should be. These lively designs somehow manage to be progressive while giving a nod to the past. With their loud and lively prints, they're perfectly suited for a stylish dorm room, bachelor pad, or playroom, but will also add a colorful pop to a traditional living room. We've gathered up our favorite pieces ahead. But be warned: not all items are available online, which means there's a trip to your local Ikea store in your future.

