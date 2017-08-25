7 Brilliant (and Affordable) Ways to Use Ikea Items in the Bathroom

Homeowners and apartment dwellers alike are always looking for fun and creative ways to add personality throughout their spaces — and none is quite as challenging as the bathroom. Between the skin and hair products, toiletries, cleaning essentials, and random other items, it can be hard to create a functional bathroom that still oozes style. But with a few classic pieces from Ikea and some chic tricks up your sleeve, you can soon transform your bathroom. Read on for our favorite Ikea hacks for the bathroom!