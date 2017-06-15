 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best Time of Day to Shop and 5 Other Insider Tips Straight From an Ikea Employee
Organization
Why This Controversial Organizing Method Is Exactly What You Need
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's New Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Tiny Homes
This Is the Cutest Tiny Home We've Ever Seen — and It Can Be Yours

Ikea Customer Service Rep AMA

We're always itching to learn more about the intimate workings of Ikea. So when we saw that a customer service rep spilled the inside scoop in an Ask Me Anything on Reddit, we couldn't wait to check it out. See the juiciest insights this Ikea employee revealed below.

When is the best time of day to shop?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.

How often do people come looking for missing screws?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.

Do you have to walk through the entire store to get a missing part or return an item?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.

Do you get an employee discount?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.

What is the work culture?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.

What is the most common question for customer service?

Comment from discussion IamA IKEA Customer Relations Co-Worker AMA!.
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz / Staff
Join the conversation
RedditIkea
Join The Conversation
HomeGoods
The 10 Most Epically Bad Items Ever Found at HomeGoods
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ikea's Smart Lighting Voice Control
IKEA
Surprise! Ikea's Smart Lights Will Now Be Voice Controlled
by Terry Carter
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ikea Stunsig Collection June 2017
Design News
Ikea's New Collection Is Covered With Screaming Cucumbers and Other Trippy Designs
by Perri Konecky
Catholic School Student's Gay Marriage Class Assignment
Digital Life
This Student Wrote 127 Pages in Response to an Infuriating Catholic School Assignment
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds