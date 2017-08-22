Your Kitchen Will Be Unrecognizable When You Swap in These Budget-Friendly Ikea Products

Over the years, Ikea has morphed from the go-to furniture store for college students to the premier destination for affordable, stylish designs for all. And the brand's kitchen products are no exception. Ikea kitchens are reasonably priced and also put a premium on functionality. Pair this with their on-trend designs and eye for detail, and you have a pretty unbeatable one-stop shop for kitchens. With its latest designs and kitchen products, Ikea has proved that you don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to get your dream kitchen.