 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Surprise! Ikea's Smart Lights Will Now Be Voice Controlled

Ikea's Smart Lighting Voice Control

Surprise! Ikea's Smart Lights Will Now Be Voice Controlled

If you were searching for affordable smart lights that you can control with your own voice, Ikea has you covered. The Swedish retailer recently announced a major upgrade to its inexpensive HomeSmart products. The smart devices, including Ikea's TRÅDFRI lighting ($30), will be compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Assistant starting this Summer. So get ready to say goodbye to your remote controls, and say hello to controlling your home lighting with a simple voice command.

"With IKEA Home Smart we challenge everything that is complicated and expensive with the connected home. Making our products work with others on the market takes us one step closer to meet people's needs, making it easier to interact with your smart home products," Björn Block, IKEA Home Smart's business leader, said in a statement.

Related
This Cheap Hack Makes Any Room Look Expensive

Ikea's TRÅDFRI lighting already gives users complete control of dimming and adjusting the color temperature of their homes, so the latest voice feature is a welcome addition to an already user friendly smart lighting system.

Image Source: Ikea
Ikea's TRÅDFRI lighting
$30
from ikea.com
Buy Now
IkeaLighting
Shop Story
Read Story
Ikea's TRÅDFRI lighting
from ikea.com
$30
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds