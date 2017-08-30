 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
Affordable Decor
6 Instant Upgrades to Make to Your Rental Kitchen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ina Garten Swears by This Simple Yet Elegant China For Every Occasion

Ina Garten is almost as famous for her fabulous food as she is for her enviably elegant life. Who wouldn't want to spend a day arranging flowers in her breezy Hampton digs or strolling through Parisian gardens with the Food Network star? And don't even get us started on devouring a home-cooked meal with Ms. Garten. While Ina's food is anything but monotonous, there is one detail to her serving style that she keeps consistent to stunningly chic effect: her plain china. Ina loves clean, white china. And we think you will too after you see how flawless it looks. Check out how Ina makes this simple, yet classic servingware look stylish in every imaginable scenario ahead.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Table DecorIna Garten
Join The Conversation
Ina Garten
15+ Ina Garten Desserts That You and Jeffrey Are Gonna Love
by Erin Cullum
Ina Garten Comfort Food Recipes
Ina Garten
The 20 Most Comforting Ina Garten Recipes to Make in This Lifetime
by Erin Cullum
Ina Garten's Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best Comfort Food Recipes From Barefoot Contessa
Ina Garten
18 Cooking Resolutions You Can Keep With Barefoot Contessa Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Baked Pasta With Radicchio and Mushrooms Recipe
Ina Garten
This Easy Ina Garten Recipe Will Become a Weeknight Favorite
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds