Ina Garten Swears by This Simple Yet Elegant China For Every Occasion

Ina Garten is almost as famous for her fabulous food as she is for her enviably elegant life. Who wouldn't want to spend a day arranging flowers in her breezy Hampton digs or strolling through Parisian gardens with the Food Network star? And don't even get us started on devouring a home-cooked meal with Ms. Garten. While Ina's food is anything but monotonous, there is one detail to her serving style that she keeps consistent to stunningly chic effect: her plain china. Ina loves clean, white china. And we think you will too after you see how flawless it looks. Check out how Ina makes this simple, yet classic servingware look stylish in every imaginable scenario ahead.