You're Going to Want to Copy Every Inch of Jamie Chung's Backyard Oasis
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo's Modern Barn Summer House Is Cool AF
Enter For a Chance to Win the Ultimate Caribbean Getaway For 2
Bedrooms
9 Things the Most Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have
You're Going to Want to Copy Every Inch of Jamie Chung's Backyard Oasis

Jamie Chung's skills extend beyond acting. This newlywed also has a knack for decorating and entertaining. Case in point: her stunning backyard. The Once Upon a Time star recently joined forces with reasonably priced online home retailer Joss & Main to give her outdoor space a swoon-worthy makeover. After you see it, you'll understand why Jamie loves throwing al fresco parties.

Her big tip for outdoor entertaining? "Set the time for arrival an hour or two before the sun sets or make sure there is a shaded area for your guests and make sure there is plenty of seating!" It's all too easy to forget that the sun greatly influences the temperature, so planning around this is an all-star hostess move. Jamie adds that she always has bug repellant candles and SPF on hand to keep everyone comfortable.

Newlyweds Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Live in a House as Adorable as They Are

See all the patio makeover pictures and get the design details in the slideshow ahead, then shop Jamie's same products over on Joss & Main.

Joss & Main
