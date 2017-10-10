J Lo Just Listed Her NYC Penthouse For $27M — and We Think It's Worth Every Penny

Jennifer Lopez may still be "Jenny from the block," but her NYC block isn't the one around the corner. In fact, it's completely off the map for most people. The actress/singer/dancer owns a 6,540-square-foot penthouse on East 26th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District . . . and she's just listed it for a cool $27 million with Adam D. Modlin, founder and CEO of Modlin Group.

The breathtaking four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath property is located in the historic Georgian-style Whitman Mansion, an elite building whose residents include Chelsea Clinton and Jeff Gordon. An elevator escorts the superstar directly onto her fifth floor landing, where she enters through the foyer into an airy, grand-scale living room with soaring windows overlooking Madison Square Park. Nearby, a huge lust-inducing chef's kitchen spares no expense and a bedroom wing features three bedrooms with en suite baths and a fully equipped staff room. The sixth floor contains the uberprivate master suite — which has not one but two bathrooms and two outdoor terraces. A media room waits nearby for screenings of Shades of Blue and World of Dance.

With features like wide-plane rift oak floors, skylights, Italian marble slab bathrooms, multiple outdoor spaces with gorgeous views, and a great blend of historic architecture and modern amenities, it's no surprise the unit is hoping to fetch such a high price. And Jennifer is set to pocket a nice profit since she purchased it nearly three years ago for $20 million. Take a peek inside J Lo's over-the-top-gorgeous home ahead.