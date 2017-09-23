Joanna Gaines's Hilarious Wardrobe Realization Is Way Too Relatable

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on May 6, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

If Joanna Gaines's interior design is defined by shiplap and white subway tile, then her personal fashion is defined by denim and gray shirts. The star of HGTV's Fixer Upper just had a hilarious wardrobe realization while cleaning up her clothes: she wears the same look every day! In an Instagram post, Joanna wrote, "I finally hung my clothes up from this week and noticed that gray-blue button downs and grayish v-necks are clearly my favorite bc I don't have to think much about them." We can certainly relate to having that easy, go-to outfit – but we're glad that each and every Fixer Upper makeover is dazzlingly unique. And before you adopt Joanna's fashion philosophy and buy multiple variations of a single style, consider the downside. People might think you never change your clothes! Joanna joked, "I'm sure that anyone who saw me this week would assume I was basically wearing the same outfit everyday."