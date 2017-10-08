 Skip Nav
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
6 Halloween Decor DIYs You Can Make in Less Than 10 Minutes
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
Kat Von D's All-Black Flower Garden Is Magical AF

Kat Von D holds many titles: tattoo boss, makeup maven, animal rights activist, and now, goth gardener. If you follow her on Instagram, you've undoubtedly caught a glimpse of the all-black flower garden she's cultivating in her home. And while the idea of a colorless garden might sound dreary, it actually has the opposite effect. It feels pretty damn magical. Seeing a black sunflower, for instance, is like a unicorn sighting. Surrounded by lush greenery — and the occasional gargoyle — the garden feels almost mythical in its beauty. We've rounded up some of the most breathtaking moments from her epic garden. Take a virtual stroll and we promise you'll be a goth garden convert!

Black Succulents Exist, and They Perfectly Match Your Cold, Dark Soul

