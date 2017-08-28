Renovating Your Kitchen? Pick the Perfect Cabinets With This Simple Guide

One of the most imperative pieces of the rewarding (and at times perplexing) renovation puzzle is the cabinetry. Along with your countertops, cabinets make up the largest aesthetic focal point in your newly designed space, so you know you want to do it right. There are a number of different avenues you can take, and the options are truly endless. But if you are interested in learning a little bit more about basic cabinetry before you dive in head first, this simple beginner's guide will do just the trick.



Pick a Type and Quality

The starting point for choosing kitchen cabinets is selecting which type and quality level will work best for you. Considering both your time constraints and your budget, there are three essential levels: stock, semicustom, and custom.

Stock

Stock cabinets are the most economical of all the options, and they will have the smallest turnaround time from order to delivery. These cabinets are mass produced so they are readily available for purchase, but the downside is that any kind of changes or special alterations can typically not be made.

Semicustom

Semicustom cabinets are more expensive than stock cabinets but still won't break the bank. The construction is of a higher quality, and there is also quite a bit more flexibility when it comes to add-ons and other ornamental accessories. Some customization with sizing is possible as well, so this is a great option if you want to have the look of a personalized space without paying the high dollar price.

Custom

With customized cabinets, anything is possible. Any finish, any material, and even any out-of-the-ordinary sizing requests can be accommodated. This option might cost you a pretty penny and take the longest for delivery, but on the flip side, you will be getting exactly what you want down to the last square inch.

According to Consumer Reports, stock cabinets start at approximately $70 per square foot, semicustom at $150, and custom at $500.

To Frame or Not to Frame?

The next choice for you to make is whether or not you want your cabinets to have a frame. Simply put, this refers to how your cabinets are constructed and it ultimately affects both the look and the durability.

Framed

According to HGTV, framed cabinets are the traditional American construction of cabinets. They have a small border, or "frame," around the front of the cabinet box, and this is where the door is hinged. This option provides a sturdier foundation; however, it does not maximize the full potential of the cabinet's storage capacity.

Frameless

Frameless cabinets are the traditional European construction, and there is no frame attached to the front of the cabinet box. This selection has a flat and incredibly sleek look while optimizing storage space to the highest degree. However, with the absence of the additional frame, the frameless cabinets are not as sturdy or strong when compared to others.

It is also important to note that frameless cabinets can be more of an involved installation process, so this could ultimately mean higher costs.

Personalize With Design and Other Additions

And finally, the fun part! The last element you need to consider when it comes to your kitchen cabinets is what overall style you want. Popular picks can include a traditional and elegant appearance, a more modern and contemporary look, or even a rustic farmhouse feel. Keep in mind that any design with more intricacies and details (regardless of its category) will equal more dollars, so always factor in your budget.

In addition to the cabinet's style, there are also many fun add-ons you can include. Convenient storage like a lazy Susan in the corner, a tablet holder for following recipes, and a glass door to display your beautiful tableware are all easy ways to jazz up your reno. Make sure to double check with your cabinet provider about any of its own unique add-ons before you get started, just in case you need to save up enough for that pull-out spice rack.