 Skip Nav
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing
Pinterest
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
Wedding Decor
Disney-Loving Couples Will Melt Over These Magical Wedding Centerpieces
Productivity
5 Ways to Be More Productive at Work (Hint: They All Take Less Than a Minute)

Kushed Cannabis Candles

Weed Candles Are a Real Thing, And They're Awesome


Looking for a new way to unwind? Kushed Candles wants you to relax by lighting one of their scented candles - but this isn't your usual aromatherapy. Cannabis essential oil is the base of their fragrant blends. Yes, we mean cannabis as in marijuana. "At Kushed, we wanted to create fragrances that were sexy and energizing, soothing and peaceful. Scents that would clear the mind and ease tension," they write on their website. And, they clarify, this isn't the dank stench you might typically associate with weed, writing, "the aroma of cannabis essential oil is probably not what you might imagine. Earthy, peppery and faintly sweet, its scent is alluring and sensual."

The cannabis oil is blended with other exotic essential oils in their hand-poured soy wax candles to to create unique relaxing scents, including Sadhu which blends warm sandalwood and fruity plumeria, CaliforniaDream which has earthy patchouli and sweet tuberose, and the more traditional LavenderKush which layers atop cannabis with peaceful lavender and clary sage. For the purist, there's the signature QueenGreen made of fresh cut cannabis delicately infused with hints of ylang ylang, rosewood, and mandarin. Curious? You can head to Kushed Candles' website to pick your favorite fragrance from three different glass jar sizes and one travel tin ranging in price from $16-$48. From there, all that's left to do is get lit.

Image Source: Kushed Candles
Join the conversation
CandlesMarijuana
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
Mute Your Friends on Facebook For a While With This Handy New Feature
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds