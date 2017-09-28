Weed Candles Are a Real Thing, And They're Awesome





Looking for a new way to unwind? Kushed Candles wants you to relax by lighting one of their scented candles - but this isn't your usual aromatherapy. Cannabis essential oil is the base of their fragrant blends. Yes, we mean cannabis as in marijuana. "At Kushed, we wanted to create fragrances that were sexy and energizing, soothing and peaceful. Scents that would clear the mind and ease tension," they write on their website. And, they clarify, this isn't the dank stench you might typically associate with weed, writing, "the aroma of cannabis essential oil is probably not what you might imagine. Earthy, peppery and faintly sweet, its scent is alluring and sensual."

The cannabis oil is blended with other exotic essential oils in their hand-poured soy wax candles to to create unique relaxing scents, including Sadhu which blends warm sandalwood and fruity plumeria, CaliforniaDream which has earthy patchouli and sweet tuberose, and the more traditional LavenderKush which layers atop cannabis with peaceful lavender and clary sage. For the purist, there's the signature QueenGreen made of fresh cut cannabis delicately infused with hints of ylang ylang, rosewood, and mandarin. Curious? You can head to Kushed Candles' website to pick your favorite fragrance from three different glass jar sizes and one travel tin ranging in price from $16-$48. From there, all that's left to do is get lit.