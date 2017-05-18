 Skip Nav
Kylie Jenner's Renovating Her Home, So She's Been Renting This Obscenely Glam Mansion
Kylie Jenner's Renovating Her Home, So She's Been Renting This Obscenely Glam Mansion

While Kylie Jenner's humongous Hidden Hills mansion undergoes some renovations, she's certainly not downsizing in the meantime. The 19-year-old reality star has been renting an equally as glamorous residence in Beverly Hills for $125,000 a month, according to TMZ. That's roughly $4,166 per day, just to put things in perspective for you.

Take one look at the not-so-humble abode and you'll immediately see why it's worth every penny of that steep price tag. The luxurious cliffside residence was practically made for entertaining, as it features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a theater, library with a bar, sprawling pool terrace, mini golf course, and tennis court. Oh, and let's not forget the private vineyard, too! Yep, it has one of those . . . because of course it does. Listed by Mauricio Umansky of the Agency, the mansion is about as glamorous as it gets, and we'd expect nothing less of Kylie. Read on to take a look inside her insanely elegant rental home.

