 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History

Love classic Victorian homes and have a penchant for horror history? We've found the perfect property for you! The Queen Anne-style Maplecroft Mansion in Fall River, RI, just hit the market, and it's not just the home's meticulous restoration that's garnering attention: it's its onetime owner Lizzie Borden, infamous for being charged with the 1892 ax murder of her father and stepmother.

Shortly after being acquitted of the crime (in one of the most captivating trials of the era), Lizzie and her sister Emma purchased the luxurious 4,000-square-foot estate. The eight-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom piece of horror history was just put on the market for a cool $849,900 by Robert Rutley and Robin Lake of Taylor & Associates. While the spacious home has variance to run as a bed and breakfast, it has been used exclusively as a private residence by its current owner, who took care to update the home back to its original glory, complete with era-appropriate furnishings that are included in the sale.

Intrigued? You should be! Take a tour of the dazzling property ahead, and imagine the Halloween parties you could throw there . . .

This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Real EstateHaunted Houses
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Powerful Post Defending DACA and the Dreamers
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds