This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History

Love classic Victorian homes and have a penchant for horror history? We've found the perfect property for you! The Queen Anne-style Maplecroft Mansion in Fall River, RI, just hit the market, and it's not just the home's meticulous restoration that's garnering attention: it's its onetime owner Lizzie Borden, infamous for being charged with the 1892 ax murder of her father and stepmother.

Shortly after being acquitted of the crime (in one of the most captivating trials of the era), Lizzie and her sister Emma purchased the luxurious 4,000-square-foot estate. The eight-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom piece of horror history was just put on the market for a cool $849,900 by Robert Rutley and Robin Lake of Taylor & Associates. While the spacious home has variance to run as a bed and breakfast, it has been used exclusively as a private residence by its current owner, who took care to update the home back to its original glory, complete with era-appropriate furnishings that are included in the sale.

Intrigued? You should be! Take a tour of the dazzling property ahead, and imagine the Halloween parties you could throw there . . .