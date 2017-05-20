Full House Star Lori Loughlin's $35M Home Will Take Your Breath Away

If Lori Loughlin's Holmby Hills, CA, home looks like it's straight out of the pages of a design magazine, that's because it is. Trulia reports that the Full House star just listed the breathtaking six-bedroom, nine-bath estate that was featured in Elle Decor last year for a whopping $35 million. But one look inside, and it's easy to see how the property can command such a high price.

Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli (he founded and later sold the eponymous Target brand), have a penchant for flipping houses. They've been busy artfully renovating the mansion down to the last painstaking detail since purchasing it for a mere $14 million two years ago.

The sprawling, light-filled home is now equipped with every state-of-the-art update and luxury material imaginable. The master suite has dreamy his and her closets and bathrooms, while the outdoor space includes not just the usual pool and spa combo but also several patios for entertaining and an open-air bar with a massive, mirror-covered island — we've never seen anything like it! For staying in shape, there's a gym, and for staying pampered, there's a private staff room.

We love the Tanners' San Francisco Victorian, but it's hard to deny that this mansion is quite an upgrade. Check it out for yourself ahead.