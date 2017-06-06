This Lowe's Deck Makeover Is All the Summer Design Inspiration You Need

Hey there, weekend warrior! We have an inspiring deck makeover guaranteed to get you motivated to tackle your own backyard. In season two episode eaight of Lowe's original series The Weekender, Designer Monica Mangin headed to Nashville and spent a weekend transforming a neglected backyard deck into a warm and welcoming al fresco dining room, perfect for Summer entertaining. And not only is this deck makeover nice to look at, it was created with a series of DIYs and affordable products from Lowe's. Get all all the design details and products ahead.