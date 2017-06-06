 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Lowe's Deck Makeover Is All the Summer Design Inspiration You Need
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
Affordable Decor
6 Ikea Hacks Every Tiny Bedroom Needs
Affordable Decor
I Finally Found the Perfect Towel — and I'll Never Go Back
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Lowe's Deck Makeover Is All the Summer Design Inspiration You Need

Hey there, weekend warrior! We have an inspiring deck makeover guaranteed to get you motivated to tackle your own backyard. In season two episode eaight of Lowe's original series The Weekender, Designer Monica Mangin headed to Nashville and spent a weekend transforming a neglected backyard deck into a warm and welcoming al fresco dining room, perfect for Summer entertaining. And not only is this deck makeover nice to look at, it was created with a series of DIYs and affordable products from Lowe's. Get all all the design details and products ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
PatiosOutdoor DecoratingLowe's
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Share Your Lovely Little Vignettes!
Lovely Little Vignettes
Share Your Lovely Little Vignettes!
by Home
Bedroom Makeover by Lowe's
Bedrooms
This Stunning Lowe's Bedroom Makeover Only Looks Like It Cost a Million Bucks
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Safety Features a Car Seat Should Have
Health and Safety
by Alessia Santoro
Mermaid Garden Ideas
Mermaids
You'll Want These DIY Mermaid Gardens to Be a Part of Your World
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds