POPSUGAR Living Kitchens Lowe's Weekender Kitchen Makeover Your Jaw Will Drop When You See the "After" Shots From this Lowe's Kitchen Makeover May 29, 2017 by Maggie Winterfeldt Like many first-time homeowners, this New Orleans resident had a dated kitchen with lots of potential but limited funds to bring it out. Enter designer Monica Mangin. In her Lowe's original series The Weekender, Monica visually overhauled the space using clever DIYs anyone can copy. From adding expensive-looking custom touches to an affordable and easy-to-install backsplash to covering walls in bright paint and wallpaper, the final result is a bold kitchen filled with cheery Southern charm. Keep reading for more stunning visuals, makeover details, and all the product info you need to re-create the look in your own home. Image Source: Lowe's After Image Source: Lowe's Monica added to beautiful crown molding to the top of the cabinets, then painted them clean "Dove White." For a backsplash, she went with white penny mosaic porcelain tile ($3 per square foot). While it's pretty on its own, Monica decided to step it up by randomly popping in painted tiles throughout the pattern. This simple customization makes the entire backsplash feel more interesting and rich. white penny mosaic porcelain tile $3 from lowes.com Image Source: Lowe's The room's tall ceilings were masked by its flat white walls, so Monica drew the eye up by filling the space above the fireplace with ornate molding. And to make it even more of a focal point, she covered the entire stretch from the fireplace up in bold Raddichio Leaf paint. Image Source: Lowe's Bye bye, boring white walls! A vibrant red floral wallpaper enlivens the dining area while a beautiful chandelier ($169) make the entire space feel modern. Guests will want to sit down and stay a while at the new table ($401) and chair set ($171) Monica picked out. beautiful chandelier $169 from lowes.com new table $401 from atgstores.com chair set $171 from atgstores.com Image Source: Lowe's No kitchen is complete without an organized pantry, and this one is real eye candy. Monica created subtle contrast with "Sea Salt" paint. Then, she made it easy to keep food organized by adding storage, such as woven baskets ($11) and glass jars with chalk board labels. woven baskets $11 from lowes.com