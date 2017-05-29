Your Jaw Will Drop When You See the "After" Shots From this Lowe's Kitchen Makeover

Like many first-time homeowners, this New Orleans resident had a dated kitchen with lots of potential but limited funds to bring it out. Enter designer Monica Mangin. In her Lowe's original series The Weekender, Monica visually overhauled the space using clever DIYs anyone can copy. From adding expensive-looking custom touches to an affordable and easy-to-install backsplash to covering walls in bright paint and wallpaper, the final result is a bold kitchen filled with cheery Southern charm. Keep reading for more stunning visuals, makeover details, and all the product info you need to re-create the look in your own home.

