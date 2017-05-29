 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See the "After" Shots From this Lowe's Kitchen Makeover

Lowe's Weekender Kitchen Makeover

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See the "After" Shots From this Lowe's Kitchen Makeover

Like many first-time homeowners, this New Orleans resident had a dated kitchen with lots of potential but limited funds to bring it out. Enter designer Monica Mangin. In her Lowe's original series The Weekender, Monica visually overhauled the space using clever DIYs anyone can copy. From adding expensive-looking custom touches to an affordable and easy-to-install backsplash to covering walls in bright paint and wallpaper, the final result is a bold kitchen filled with cheery Southern charm. Keep reading for more stunning visuals, makeover details, and all the product info you need to re-create the look in your own home.

Image Source: Lowe's
After
After
Image Source: Lowe's

Monica added to beautiful crown molding to the top of the cabinets, then painted them clean "Dove White." For a backsplash, she went with white penny mosaic porcelain tile ($3 per square foot). While it's pretty on its own, Monica decided to step it up by randomly popping in painted tiles throughout the pattern. This simple customization makes the entire backsplash feel more interesting and rich.

white penny mosaic porcelain tile
$3
from lowes.com
Buy Now
The room's tall ceilings were masked by its flat white walls, so Monica drew the eye up by filling the space above the fireplace with ornate molding. And to make it even more of a focal point, she covered the entire stretch from the fireplace up in bold Raddichio Leaf paint.
Image Source: Lowe's

The room's tall ceilings were masked by its flat white walls, so Monica drew the eye up by filling the space above the fireplace with ornate molding. And to make it even more of a focal point, she covered the entire stretch from the fireplace up in bold Raddichio Leaf paint.

Bye bye, boring white walls! A vibrant red floral wallpaper enlivens the dining area while a beautiful chandelier ($169) make the entire space feel modern. Guests will want to sit down and stay a while at the new table ($401) and chair set ($171) Monica picked out.
Image Source: Lowe's

Bye bye, boring white walls! A vibrant red floral wallpaper enlivens the dining area while a beautiful chandelier ($169) make the entire space feel modern. Guests will want to sit down and stay a while at the new table ($401) and chair set ($171) Monica picked out.

beautiful chandelier
$169
from lowes.com
Buy Now
new table
$401
from atgstores.com
Buy Now
chair set
$171
from atgstores.com
Buy Now
No kitchen is complete without an organized pantry, and this one is real eye candy. Monica created subtle contrast with "Sea Salt" paint. Then, she made it easy to keep food organized by adding storage, such as woven baskets ($11) and glass jars with chalk board labels.
Image Source: Lowe's

No kitchen is complete without an organized pantry, and this one is real eye candy. Monica created subtle contrast with "Sea Salt" paint. Then, she made it easy to keep food organized by adding storage, such as woven baskets ($11) and glass jars with chalk board labels.

woven baskets
$11
from lowes.com
Buy Now
Lowe'sKitchensBefore And After
Shop Story
Read Story
white penny mosaic porcelain tile
from lowes.com
$3
beautiful chandelier
from lowes.com
$169
new table
from atgstores.com
$401
chair set
from atgstores.com
$171
woven baskets
from lowes.com
$11
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds