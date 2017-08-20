Lucy Liu's Playroom Got a Makeover, and It's Absolutely Adorable

Award-winning actress and director Lucy Liu has played many roles in her life — one of our favorites is the one from that epic Birkin battle with Samantha in Sex and the City — but these days, she has a new and adorable focus: her son Rockwell. The almost-2-year-old has entered into toddlerhood, and Lucy felt it was time to makeover his playroom space to better suit his new phase of life. With the help of One Kings Lane lead designer Nicole Fisher, Lucy was able to bring her stunning vision to life, creating a space that is perfect for Rockwell while still remaining sophisticated and adult-friendly. Read on as we chat with both Lucy and Nicole about their inspiration behind the stunning finished product and learn how you too can achieve a similar look.