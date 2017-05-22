 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Joanna Gaines Just Got Hilariously Real About Her Magnolia Journal Cover Shoot
Queen Elizabeth II
Here's What the $460 Million Updates to Buckingham Palace Will Include
magnolia market
Chip and Joanna Gaines's Other Business Is a Surprise to Even Fans
Real Estate
You Have to See the Most Expensive House in the US to Believe How Extra It Is

Magnolia Journal Summer 2017 Cover

Joanna Gaines Just Got Hilariously Real About Her Magnolia Journal Cover Shoot

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

"I love to share the behind the scenes of photos because as we all know, there is always so much more going on than what is seen," said Joanna Gaines to open a recent Instagram slideshow post. The Fixer Upper star went on to reveal in candid (and comic) detail exactly what it took to capture the seemingly flawless image on the cover of The Magnolia Journal's Summer issue.

The Gaines family was vacationing in Mexico with their friends when Joanna spotted a charming white vintage VW. She thought it would make the perfect backdrop for The Magnolia Journal's Summer issue, so on their last night there, she asked her friend BJ to take her picture in front of it. But the photo shoot quickly became a comedy of errors that was nearly thwarted at every turn.

After BJ finagled permission to use the car, he couldn't get it to start. He then had to go back and ask in broken Spanish to borrow a second car to tow it with it. Meanwhile, Joanna was frantically tying her beach hair into a bun, applying makeup, and throwing on her dress (that's right, there was no wardrobe or hair and makeup team behind this stunning shot!).

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time BJ got back with the VW, there was only two minutes of sunlight left to shoot in. BJ snapped away as his wife assisted, standing behind him with a baby in one arm and a couple of wide-angled lenses in the other. And behind her were Joanna's kids, who were begging to keep a stray puppy they had just found. "I'm yelling back at them 'Put that puppy down!!! Go inside and wash your hands, you could get ringworm!!'" Joanna wrote.

She goes on to say she assumed that the image would never make the cover given the lack of production and planning. And yet, despite everything, BJ managed to capture that one perfect moment when Joanna wasn't hollering at her kids to put down the puppy and the sunlight was hitting her just right, and the resulting cover is stunning.

"Every time I see this picture I smile because I love everything about what had to happen to get this one shot. It was chaotic, rushed, and hilarious but look! It made the cover," Joanna wrote, adding, "And there you have it . . . now you know the rest of the story."

Join the conversation
Magnolia JournalJoanna Gaines
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
HGTV
21 Photos of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Kids That Will Convince You They Live in a Fairy Tale
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Joanna Gaines's Favorite Shirts
Celebrity Style
Joanna Gaines's Hilarious Wardrobe Realization Is Way Too Relatable
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What Happens to Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
by Maggie Winterfeldt
HGTV
So THIS Is How Joanna Gaines Stays Cool (and Organized) For the Summer
by Erin Cullum
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Joanna Gaines's Favorite Paint Colors
HGTV
The 3 Paint Colors Joanna Gaines Is Obsessed With Right Now
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Magnolia Realty
magnolia market
Chip and Joanna Gaines's Other Business Is a Surprise to Even Fans
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds