Mariah Carey's Walk-in Closet Is Literally Ludicrous

Platinum chanteuse and self-declared "shoe fanatic" Mariah Carey recently let Vogue's cameras into her next-level opulent closet. In what is the understatement of the century, Mariah opens a video preview of the tour she just shared on Instagram by stating, "I'm not as casual as most people." She then proceeds to guide cameras (glass of Champagne in hand, of course) through her luxurious maze of a closet; racks of Chanel couture, stacks of Louis Vuitton luggage, and floor-to-ceiling shelves of color- coordinated stilettos substituting for hedges. The lavish space has a noted white wood and gold accent color scheme, broken up by pops of hot pink (which come mostly from Mariah's wardrobe). Mounted picture lights gives the space the gravity of a gallery rather than a closet, and the sumptuous, blush silk-upholstered sitting areas sprinkled throughout invite sartorial reflection at every corner. However, our favorite design detail — excluding the fashions — is the flooring: white tile with a gold border and coordinating gold stars. It's as if this celestial walkway is guiding us to directly into designer heaven.

