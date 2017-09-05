 Skip Nav
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
Mark Consuelos Shares His 4 Secrets to Entertaining Like a Celebrity

With three kids, a superstar wife — he's married to Live With Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa — and a jaw-dropping roster of A-list pals, actor Mark Consuelos is used to having a bustling house, especially when he and Kelly escape to their vacation home in Telluride, CO, where they love to host guests. In short, Mark is an expert at entertaining. Lucky for us, he teamed up with affordable retailer Marshalls to share his tips on how to entertain like a pro. Celebrity or not, you're sure to learn something. Check them out ahead.

Leave treats out in the kitchen all day
Prep guests for weekend activities
Use a barcart as an outdoor serving station
Decorate the table with greenery
