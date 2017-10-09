 Skip Nav

Melting Hand Candle

The Gruesome Halloween Candle Selling Out Everywhere


Love it or hate it, Halloween brings out the gruesome in everything — including home decor. Case in point: this bleeding hand candle ($35). The creepy, life-size candle seems to seep blood as it melts down from wicks on each finger, revealing a sheet metal skeleton in its wake. This graphic candle is not for the faint of heart, so you might need to put it away before having Grandma over — and that's if you can even find one in stock to purchase. The purveyor's website is long sold out, but you might still be able to find one at a brand retailer near you.

Image Source: creepycandles.net
bleeding hand candle
$35
from creepycandles.net
Buy Now
Halloween DecorHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
bleeding hand candle
from creepycandles.net
$35
Shop More
Threshold Pillowcases & Shams SHOP MORE
Threshold
Vintage Wash Velvet Pillow Sham
from Target
$24.99$19.99
Threshold
Blue Damask Linen Blend Printed Pillow Sham
from Target
$24.99$23.74
Threshold
Ultra Soft Solid Pillowcase Set 300 Thread Count
from Target
$12.99$12.34
Threshold
Coral Floral Pillow Sham (King)
from Target
$24.99$19.99
Threshold
Vintage Washed Solid Quilted Sham
from Target
$19.99$15.99
Urban Outfitters Home & Living SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Pia Wooden Desk
from Urban Outfitters
$279
Urban Outfitters
Furry Llama Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Nordstrom Throws SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Kennebunk Home 'Bliss' Plush Throw
from Nordstrom
$39.99
Levtex
Stripe Throw
from Nordstrom
$39
Nordstrom
Faux Fur Throw
from Nordstrom
$49
Nordstrom
Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Nordstrom
$149
Nordstrom
Rizzy Home Cable Knit Cotton Throw
from Nordstrom
$59
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Star Wars
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
by Maria Azua
Holiday
22 Unique Gifts That Will Leave Recipients Saying, "Wow, You're So Thoughtful!"
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Nordstrom Throws AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Decor
Your Summer Picnic Won't Be Complete Without 1 of These Pretty Blankets
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping
Don't Leave on Your Summer Road Trip Without These 25 Essentials
by Sarah Siegel
Women
22 Enchanting Gift Ideas For Women Who Love Romance Novels
by Molly Thomson
Women
50 Gifts For Anyone Who Likes All Things Pretty, Sparkly, and Pink
by Samantha Netkin
Threshold Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kaleydignen
theramblingredhead
chrislovesjulia
liketoknow.it.home
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
itsallchictome
kayleighsklosetblog
kaleydignen
mckennableu
Nordstrom Throws AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
natalie_keinan
erin_sunnysideup
katiesbliss
erin_sunnysideup
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds