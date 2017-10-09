The Gruesome Halloween Candle Selling Out Everywhere





Love it or hate it, Halloween brings out the gruesome in everything — including home decor. Case in point: this bleeding hand candle ($35). The creepy, life-size candle seems to seep blood as it melts down from wicks on each finger, revealing a sheet metal skeleton in its wake. This graphic candle is not for the faint of heart, so you might need to put it away before having Grandma over — and that's if you can even find one in stock to purchase. The purveyor's website is long sold out, but you might still be able to find one at a brand retailer near you.