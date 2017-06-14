"I can guarantee that if you buy this true classic you will never lack attention," begins the listing for a pastel aqua trailer. One look at the midcentury gem in question, a 1955 Spartan Royal Mansion dubbed Spartacus, and you'll understand why. It was just listed by Aubrey Avila in North Carolina for $59,000, quite a deal considering it includes all the retro furniture and decor inside the trailer.

Aubrey has decorated the tiny home in an irresistible aqua and copper color palette and outfitted it with soft-closing custom cabinetry, a hammered-copper stove hood, cozy dinette, 32-inch television, top-of-the-line mattress, Bluetooth surround sound, new appliances, and even air conditioning. Yowza! That's nicer than most full-size homes. Take a look at this vintage gem in the pictures ahead, and just try not to be smitten.