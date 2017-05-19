Instagrammers' 20 Favorite Design Spots Around the World

Instagram serves as an endless source for trendy design inspiraton. From hotel lobbies to those millennial pink hot spots, the snapshots in our social feeds oftentimes induce major interior envy. If you're anything like us, you find out about new locations and must-see installations because of geotags, hashtags, and what your friends are "liking" on Instagram. These trendy spots all have one thing in common: they know a thing or two about creating aesthetically pleasing interiors that we love to visit and share pictures of. We rounded up some of the hottest design spots from around the world that Instagrammers are obsessing over right now. Warning: you'll definitely want to book a flight at the end of this list.