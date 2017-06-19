Nate Berkus's 9 Tips For Living More Luxuriously on a Budget

Whether it concerns television stardom or his cult home collections, Nate Berkus has been on a mission to make high design accessible to the masses, and it's one idea we can get behind. His mantra, "Live beautifully," emphasizes the little things people can do to feel better in their homes — most of which cost next to nothing to achieve. We caught up with Nate to discuss everything from thrifty decorating tricks to clichés to avoid.