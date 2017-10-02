The Decapitated Body Isn't What Surprised Neighbors About This Gory Scene

When Greenville, Tennessee resident Johnny Riddle drove past his neighbor's house the other morning, he got a gory surprise: a body was seemingly decapitated beneath the garage door. "There's a guy laying in his driveway, with two big bloody handprints on side of the house," he said in a frantic call to 911 uncovered by WJHL. "It looks like he was dead, I don't know I didn't stop I just came on to work," he continued. Fortunately, the body wasn't a body at all: just leaves stuffed with paper and food coloring and hair gel for blood. The entire gory display was for Halloween – as deputies from the sheriff's office found out after rushing to what they thought was a crime scene. Homeowner Joseph Lovergive explained the misunderstanding to WJHL, saying Halloween is his and his daughter's favorite time of year and they love to decorate accordingly. Upon learning it was a joke, Johnny says he wasn't angry, just relieved. Even the deputies had to admit it was pretty funny. As for the rest of the neighbors, more than being shocked by the bloody body, they couldn't get over the fact that the Lovergives had put up Halloween decorations more than a month before the holiday.