Sherwin-Williams's Color of 2018 Is Opulent and Mysterious — and That's How We Like It

Can a color evoke an emotion? Sherwin-Williams thinks so. It just released its color of 2018: Oceaniside, a complex marine blue enriched with green jewel tones. In a statement, the paint company explained that the hue was inspired by wanderlust and could even encourage creative thinking. "People today have a growing sense of adventure, and it is making its way into even the coziest corners of our homes. We are craving things that remind us of bright folklore, like mermaids and expeditions across continents," explained Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.

Beyond its stimulating properties, the color is also sure to be loved by interior designers for its versatility. It dazzles alongside bold pinks and golden yellows yet looks cool and refined beside traditional navy blues. The refreshing hue will undoubtedly become a design staple for those looking to take their space somewhere — or have their space take them somewhere, as the case may be.



