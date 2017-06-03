1 Man Converted This 70-Year-Old Trailer Into a Picturesque Mobile Bar in Just 9 Weeks

Old Trailer Converted to a Mobile Bar
With so many Pinterest-worthy weddings, it can be hard to differentiate your big day. But that's one problem that San Diego couple Scott and Gabby won't have to worry about when they get hitched. As outlined on Reddit, the enterprising couple purchased a 1946 Glide trailer and transformed it into an adorable mobile bar with vintage charm to spare for their wedding. They plunked down $3,000 to buy the trailer and then sunk another $5,000 into the renovation, which involved Scott working diligently on it every day for about nine weeks. A large window was cut into the side for customer access, glossy tractor paint was applied, flooring laid down, and wooden counters installed along with three sinks for all that drink mixing. The restored trailer is so darling that Scott and Gabby have decided to keep it going beyond the wedding, turning it into Hello Penny, a mobile bar servicing all of San Diego. Follow their adventures at @hellopennybar on Instagram and get all the details of the DIY project on Reddit below.
