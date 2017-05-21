 Skip Nav
Painting the Front Door

You'll Never Guess the 1 Spot in the Home That's Replacing Accent Walls

Take a different approach to spring style with top nature-inspired color combinations, including aqua + dove gray. #opentoextraordinary

A post shared by Masonite Doors (@masonite_doors) on

Painting an accent wall in order to spruce up your home with a burst of color is so passé. The newest painting trend is literally right at your doorstep: painted doors. Updating a front door with fresh new color can infuse the whole house with a new personality. In less than a weekend, you can go from plain to playful, from nondescript to effervescent.

This easy refresh isn't specific to the exterior doors, either. Find out what happens to an entryway when you paint the interior of your front door — adding a bright, unexpected hue might be the perfect way to re-energize that space.

@maddoxo_cube can we? #yellowdoor #frontdoorcrush #frontdoorstatement #entrywaystyle #entrywaystatement #interiors #boho #bohemian #colourpop #rug #doorsofinstagram #statementdoor Regram 📷 via @skye.monique

A post shared by NMM (@natsnaps) on

There are plenty of reasons to refresh your doors (inside and outside) with a splash of new color, like:

  1. You crave something new, but don't feel like painting an entire room.
  2. You want to dabble in bright color, but an entirely bold overhaul would be overwhelming.
  3. You don't have much time or money to invest, but still want to make a fun change.

The best part of taking advantage of the painted doors trend is that it's low commitment. Does the new shade not succeed? Just paint, paint again!

🇺🇸Sunny ☀️ and colorful Brooklyn. Originally Brooklyn was a separate city than New York and did not officially joined the other boroughs until 1898. Now it is the 4th largest "City" in America with over 2.6 million residents and largest and fastest growing NYC's borough. 🇺🇦Сонячний 🌞і кольоровий Бруклін. Раніше Бруклін був окремим містом і не належав до юрисдикції Нью-Йорку до 1898 року. Зараз це 4 найбільше "місто" Америки, що налічує більш ніж 2.6 млн резидентів, а також найбільший та найшвидше зростаючий район Нью-Йорка. #newyorkcity #brooklyn #doors #doorsofinstagram #newyorkarea #newyork_ig #sun #house #brooklynite #brooklinites

A post shared by Citizen of the world (@ladybird_travels) on



The brightest door downtown #downtownfredericton #doors #doorsofinstagram #doorsofdistinction #fredericton

A post shared by Teri LW (@teriw004) on



Statement door that we have talked about for half a century ✔️ #frontdoorgoals #statementdoor

A post shared by Tracy Velazquez (@tracyveee) on

