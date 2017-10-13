You Won't Believe These 7 Cozy Pajama Sets Are All From Amazon and Under $25

 Skip Nav
Now that Fall is here, we're ready to get cozy and cuddle up on the sofa watching our favorite shows. This season, stop slumming around in your old gym t-shirt or those pajamas you've been wearing since high school, and invest in some new cozy and cute PJs. We shopped for some options on Amazon because this giant retailer has a wide variety of brands at affordable prices. Instead of splurging on one pair, you can get a few lower-priced items and you'll be set for the rest of the year. Take a look at our favorites — they're all less than $25.

Lasher Pajama Set
$15
Buy Now
Long Sleeve Pajamas Set
$15
Buy Now
Sweetnight Pajama Set
$25
Buy Now
Angelina Cozy Pajama Set
$25
Buy Now
Jockey Microfleece Pajama Set
$22
Buy Now
Sunrise Kimono Style Pajama Set
$20
Buy Now
Binken Satin Pajama Set
$17
Buy Now
