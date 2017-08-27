Prince's Signature Purple Hue Has Been Turned Into a Paint





Prince's legion of loyal fans now have a new way to show their love: color. The Prince Estate worked with Pantone to create a standardized custom color in honor of the late singer. The hue is entitled Love Symbol #2 and nods to Prince's signature purple. He was known for dressing in and even decorating with the color and went so far as to give his stunning Turks & Caicos estate a purple driveway!

This specific variation of purple drew inspiration from Prince's Yamaha piano and will be the official purple of his brand going forward. "The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever," said Troy Carter, entertainment advisor to Prince's Estate, in a press release. Pantone added, "The color pays tribute to Prince's indelible mark on music, art, fashion, and culture." We can't wait to see the creative way fans incorporate Love Symbol #2.



