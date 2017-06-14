Next Time You Feel Bad About Your Rent, Think About This $664K Parking Space

 Skip Nav
Parking Space in Hong Kong Sold For $664,000

The next time you're lamenting over real estate prices where you live, consider this: somebody in Hong Kong reportedly set a record by paying the equivalent of $664,000 for a single 188-square-foot parking space. According to local reports, the first-floor parking space is located in a luxury apartment complex near the region's harbor. Understandably, social media was filled with dramatic reactions to the news; even in pricey markets, dropping six figures for a parking spot is wild.

Let's just hope that the owner of the parking space doesn't have to sell their car after spending so much to park it! We'll be over here counting our blessings for $2 parking meters and public transportation.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
