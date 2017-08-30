 Skip Nav
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God

When Halloween rolls around, I already spend hours at HomeGoods unearthing fabulous (and affordable) decor to suit the season. And now I have even more reason to hang out in the aisles of my favorite store — they have some really stinkin' cute pet costumes! Naturally, the retailer's range of $10-$17 animal costumes called for a full-on runway show, so HomeGoods gathered some adorable four-legged models to showcase their favorite outfits. From a Yorkie dressed as a tiny taco to a rescue Australian Shepherd rocking a watermelon getup, you'll definitely squeal "awww!" over these furry fashionistas getting their strut on.

Sorry in advance to my two dogs, because it looks like we're going to be skipping the dog park for a trip to HomeGoods sometime before October. How could I resist picking up a few fabulous Halloween outfits for them after watching this runway show?

Prepare to cry over some Halloween cuteness with these photos of the dogs in their costumes. And if you're curious about the models, don't worry — we've got their Instagram information for ya, too!

Puppy Models:

Fabulous Fruit
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Chic Squirrel
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Sweet Snuggle Monster
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Scrumptious Sundae
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Cute Cupcake
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Haute Hot Dog
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
High-Fashion Hero
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Tiny Taco
Happy Hamburger
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
HomeGoods Hosted a Halloween Fashion Show For Dogs and Oh My God
Pretty Princess
