Jillian Harris Gave Her Own Home a Makeover – and It's Breathtaking

On Love It or List It Too, interior designer (and one-time Bachelorette star) Jillian Harris has no problem turning lackluster homes into dazzling spaces — but when it came to decorating her own Vancouver condo, even this pro needed a little help. "There are so many factors that come into play that it's much harder for me to decide what I want," Jillian told Wayfair, the online retailer who worked with her on the makeover. The resulting space, which Jillian uses primarily when filming her show (her main residence is in Kelowna, BC) is, in Jillian's words, "fresh, clean, and functional." This is a big change from the more feminine, vintage look the property had before.

The mom to nearly 6-month-old son Leo admits that this time around decorating was all about the baby. "I actually designed everything with Leo in mind. Even though it's still delicate and there is a ton of white, it's still baby-friendly and functional. We got rid of the knickknacks, clutter, and hard edges. We replaced them with lots of soft corners and then added some pops of color and softer finishes."

Check out how Jillian and Wayfair were able to combine fashion-forward and baby-friendly design to stunning effect ahead. Then, steal the look for your own home by shopping the exact products on Wayfair.