You Can't Help but Feel Summery When This Pineapple Decor Is in Your Home

You could fill your home with pineapple decor because the fruit is a symbol of welcome and hospitality. Or you could refresh your home with the tropical treat because it exudes sunny Summer vibes. But at the end of the day, we suggest you indulge in some playful pineapple decor for no reason other than it's just straight-up adorable. Before you throw your next Summer get-together, stock your home with plenty of pineapple decor. From the etched stemless wine glasses to the cheery pool float, here are the 24 pieces of pineapple decor your friends won't be able to stop complimenting.