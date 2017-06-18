 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Can't Help but Feel Summery When This Pineapple Decor Is in Your Home

Pineapple Home Decor

You Can't Help but Feel Summery When This Pineapple Decor Is in Your Home

You could fill your home with pineapple decor because the fruit is a symbol of welcome and hospitality. Or you could refresh your home with the tropical treat because it exudes sunny Summer vibes. But at the end of the day, we suggest you indulge in some playful pineapple decor for no reason other than it's just straight-up adorable. Before you throw your next Summer get-together, stock your home with plenty of pineapple decor. From the etched stemless wine glasses to the cheery pool float, here are the 24 pieces of pineapple decor your friends won't be able to stop complimenting.

Related
24 Items That Will Make Your Home Summer-Ready For Less Than $60

Shop Brands
Lulu & Georgia · Anthropologie · World Market · Gingko International · Pier 1 Imports · Kate Aspen · Culver · Matouk · Sunnylife · One Kings Lane
Botanical Trays ($78)

Botanical Trays ($78)

shoptiques.com Trays & Platters
Rosanna Inc. Botanical Trays
$78
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Trays & Platters
Summer Mini Trio ($39)

Summer Mini Trio ($39)

shoptiques.com Tabletop
Nora Fleming Mini Trio
$39
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Tabletop
Serving Bowl, Ivory ($19)

Serving Bowl, Ivory ($19)

Lulu & Georgia
Tabby Serving Bowl, Ivory
$19
from Lulu & Georgia
Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Serving Bowls
Serving Bowl ($15)

Serving Bowl ($15)

Lulu & Georgia
Roca Serving Bowl, Butter
$15
from Lulu & Georgia
Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Serving Bowls
Marble & Acacia Cheese Board ($68)

Marble & Acacia Cheese Board ($68)

Anthropologie
Marble & Acacia Cheese Board
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers
Pineapple Stripe Serving Tray ($20)

Pineapple Stripe Serving Tray ($20)

Cost Plus World Market Trays & Platters
Pineapple Stripe Serving Tray
$19
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more Cost Plus World Market Trays & Platters
Pineapple Etched Wood Salad Servers ($13)

Pineapple Etched Wood Salad Servers ($13)

World Market
Pineapple Etched Wood Salad Servers Set of 2
$12.99$11.69
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Serving Utensils
Pineapple Party Plates ($6)

Pineapple Party Plates ($6)

Anthropologie
Pineapple Party Plates
$6
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dinnerware
Pineapple 4-Piece Hostess Set ($60)

Pineapple 4-Piece Hostess Set ($60)

Gingko International
Pineapple 4-Piece Hostess Set
$40.67
from Home Depot
Buy Now See more Gingko International Serving Utensils
Pineapple Etched Highball Glasses ($52 for set of 4)

Pineapple Etched Highball Glasses ($52 for set of 4)

Williams-Sonoma Drinkware
Pineapple Etched Highball Glasses, Set of 4
$51
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Drinkware
Pineapple Tray ($22)

Pineapple Tray ($22)

Lulu & Georgia
Pineapple Tray, Gold and Aqua
$22
from Lulu & Georgia
Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Trays & Platters
Pineapple Drink Dispenser on Stand ($100)

Pineapple Drink Dispenser on Stand ($100)

Pier 1 Imports
Pineapple Drink Dispenser on Stand
$99
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Drinkware
Pineapple Stemless Wine Glasses ($45 for set of 4)

Pineapple Stemless Wine Glasses ($45 for set of 4)

Target Drinkware
Cathy's Concepts 21 oz. Pineapple Stemless Wine Glasses
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Drinkware
Pineapple Snack Bowl ($25)

Pineapple Snack Bowl ($25)

Pier 1 Imports
Pineapple Snack Bowl
$24
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Serving Bowls
Gold Pineapple Place Card Holder ($19 set of 12)

Gold Pineapple Place Card Holder ($19 set of 12)

Kate Aspen
12ct Gold Pineapple Place Card Holder
$18.80
from Target
Buy Now See more Kate Aspen Table Linens
Vintage Erin Giglia Design Pineapple Chandelier ($1,495)

Vintage Erin Giglia Design Pineapple Chandelier ($1,495)

One Kings Lane Vintage Ceiling Lighting
Vintage Erin Giglia Design 8-Light Tole Pineapple Chandelier
$1495
from One Kings Lane Vintage
Buy Now See more One Kings Lane Vintage Ceiling Lighting
Pineapple Spicy Scented Candle ($49)

Pineapple Spicy Scented Candle ($49)

LUISAVIAROMA Candles
Pineapple Spicy Scented Candle
$49
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Candles
Pineapple Old-Fashioned Glasses ($65 set of 4)

Pineapple Old-Fashioned Glasses ($65 set of 4)

Culver
S/4 Pineapple Old-Fashioned Glasses
$52
from One Kings Lane
Buy Now See more Culver Drinkware
Pineapple Beach Towel ($75)

Pineapple Beach Towel ($75)

Matouk
Pineapple Beach Towel, Periwinkle
$75
from One Kings Lane
Buy Now See more Matouk Towels
Pineapple String Lights ($25)

Pineapple String Lights ($25)

Sunnylife
Pineapple String Lights, Yellow
$25
from One Kings Lane
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Garden Decor
Pineapple Papaya Classic Cylinder Candle ($38)

Pineapple Papaya Classic Cylinder Candle ($38)

Gilt Candles
Pineapple Papaya Classic Cylinder Candle (21 OZ)
$38
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Candles
6" Large Pineapple Jug ($22)

6" Large Pineapple Jug ($22)

One Kings Lane
6 Large Pineapple Jug
$22
from One Kings Lane
Buy Now See more One Kings Lane Jugs & Pitchers
Large Pineapple Tumbler with Straw ($99)

Large Pineapple Tumbler with Straw ($99)

Bloomingdale's Tumblers & Water Glasses
W&P Design Large Pineapple Tumbler with Straw
$99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Tumblers & Water Glasses
Inflatable Pineapple ($73)

Inflatable Pineapple ($73)

Sunnylife
Inflatable Pineapple
$73
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living
Shopping GuideDecor ShoppingPineappleSummer
Shop Story
Read Story
shoptiques.com
Rosanna Inc. Botanical Trays
from shoptiques.com
$78
shoptiques.com
Nora Fleming Mini Trio
from shoptiques.com
$39
Lulu & Georgia
Tabby Serving Bowl, Ivory
from Lulu & Georgia
$19
Lulu & Georgia
Roca Serving Bowl, Butter
from Lulu & Georgia
$15
Anthropologie
Marble & Acacia Cheese Board
from Anthropologie
$68
Cost Plus World Market
Pineapple Stripe Serving Tray
from Cost Plus World Market
$19
World Market
Pineapple Etched Wood Salad Servers Set of 2
from Cost Plus World Market
$12.99$11.69
Anthropologie
Pineapple Party Plates
from Anthropologie
$6
Gingko International
Pineapple 4-Piece Hostess Set
from Home Depot
$40.67
Williams-Sonoma
Pineapple Etched Highball Glasses, Set of 4
from Williams-Sonoma
$51
Lulu & Georgia
Pineapple Tray, Gold and Aqua
from Lulu & Georgia
$22
Pier 1 Imports
Pineapple Drink Dispenser on Stand
from Pier 1 Imports
$99
Target
Cathy's Concepts 21 oz. Pineapple Stemless Wine Glasses
from Target
$39.99
Pier 1 Imports
Pineapple Snack Bowl
from Pier 1 Imports
$24
Kate Aspen
12ct Gold Pineapple Place Card Holder
from Target
$18.80
One Kings Lane Vintage
Vintage Erin Giglia Design 8-Light Tole Pineapple Chandelier
from One Kings Lane Vintage
$1495
LUISAVIAROMA
Pineapple Spicy Scented Candle
from LUISAVIAROMA
$49
Culver
S/4 Pineapple Old-Fashioned Glasses
from One Kings Lane
$52
Matouk
Pineapple Beach Towel, Periwinkle
from One Kings Lane
$75
Sunnylife
Pineapple String Lights, Yellow
from One Kings Lane
$25
Gilt
Pineapple Papaya Classic Cylinder Candle (21 OZ)
from Gilt
$38
One Kings Lane
6 Large Pineapple Jug
from One Kings Lane
$22
Bloomingdale's
W&P Design Large Pineapple Tumbler with Straw
from Bloomingdale's
$99
Sunnylife
Inflatable Pineapple
from Asos
$73
Shop More
Gilt Candles SHOP MORE
Jonathan Adler
Watercress Candle (7.5 OZ)
from Gilt
$38$22.99
Gilt
Demi Vanity Cactus Verde Candles (3 OZ) (Set of 2)
from Gilt
$20$12
Gilt
Retro Kitchen Ceramic Peach and Thai Basil Candle (9.25 OZ)
from Gilt
$12$9
Gilt
Retro Kitchen Peach and Thai Basil Candles (8 OZ) (Set of 2)
from Gilt
$16$14
Gilt
Retro Kitchen Ceramic Buttercups and Blossom Candle (9.25 OZ)
from Gilt
$12$9
Lulu & Georgia Trays & Platters SHOP MORE
Lulu & Georgia
Copenhagen Tray
from Lulu & Georgia
$137.50
Lulu & Georgia
Peyton Trays (SET OF 2)
from Lulu & Georgia
$158
Lulu & Georgia
Champagne For Breakfast Tray
from Lulu & Georgia
$30
Lulu & Georgia
You Only Live Once Tray
from Lulu & Georgia
$64$44
Lulu & Georgia
Hello Tray
from Lulu & Georgia
$35
World Market Serving Utensils SHOP MORE
World Market
Pineapple Etched Wood Salad Servers Set of 2
from Cost Plus World Market
$12.99$11.69
World Market
Bamboo Salad Tongs
from Cost Plus World Market
$3.99
World Market
Metal Hand-Stamped Serving Forks, Set of 2
from Cost Plus World Market
$25.98
World Market
Stainless Steel Bamboo Cocktail Forks, Set of 4
from Cost Plus World Market
$7.96
World Market
Stainless Steel Buffet Serving Ladle
from Cost Plus World Market
$4.99
shoptiques.com Tabletop AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring
The Most Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas Grandma Will Absolutely Love
by Lauren Levy
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
22 LOL-Worthy White Elephant Gifts For Funny Friends
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
33 Undeniably Cool Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
27 Cool Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Relationships
Sweet and Sentimental Gifts For Every Type of Couple
by Tara Block
Anthropologie Dinnerware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mother's Day
39 Epic Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
by Lauren Levy
Holiday
42 Cute Gifts For the Ultimate Dog-Lover
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Living
50 Festive Christmas Decorations For $25 or Less!
by Macy Cate Williams
Williams-Sonoma Drinkware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Food
50 Ooh-Worthy Stocking Stuffers Under $25
by Nicole Perry
Holiday Food
60+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
by Nicole Perry
Holiday Food
3 Ingredients Are All You Need For the Most Epic of Christmas Hams
by Anna Monette Roberts
Holiday
PopSugar's Picks: 100 Holiday Gifts Under $200!
by lisa sugar
World Market Serving Utensils AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ohsodelicioso
houseofhargrove
einteriors.design
ohsodelicioso
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds