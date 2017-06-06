Small-Apartment Dwellers, Rejoice! This Compact Washing Machine Just Fell From Heaven

A genius group of inventors have crafted a heaven-sent device that's here to save small-apartment dwellers and camping enthusiasts alike from their laundry dread. Yirego, a sustainable product design company, has officially released its Drumi, a miniature washing machine that requires zero electricity and takes up barely any space in your home.

A popular crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo got the Drumi off the ground, and designers have been working ever since then to perfect its features. The portable machine is powered manually by foot, so you won't be adding any additional costs to your electricity bill (plus, you'll be getting a great calf workout every time you do a load!).

The Drumi can wash up to seven articles of clothing at the same time — mostly delicates like undergarments and t-shirts, rather than heftier ones like bed sheets and towels. All you have to do is drop in your clothes, add water and detergent, and repeatedly step on the pedal with your foot to activate the washing cycle, which takes 10 minutes or less. Talk about a time-saver!

The Drumi is now available for pre-order for merely $239 (or customers can purchase two for $459), which is quite the steal, considering how much this compact invention is sure to save you through the years. Whether you're sick of walking five blocks to the local laundromat or can't stand going a week without clean underwear during your camping trips, the Drumi seems to be quite the life-saver. Watch the video above to see this the one-of-a-kind device in action.