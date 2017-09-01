This Historic Shopping Mall Was Converted Into Tiny, Superchic Lofts

Providence Shopping Mall Converted Into Apartments
Inside the oldest functioning shopping mall in the United States, you won't find your usual Nordstrom or Hot Dog on a Stick . . . Instead, the Arcade Providence is filled with stylish, affordable apartments. Located in Providence, RI, the community contains 48 microapartments and 17 boutique shops. While most of the tiny lofts boast a mere 225 square feet of space, they cost under $600 per month and contain everything that a city resident could desire in a home.
If you've ever dreamt of living inside a shopping mall, this is your chance! Cozy, bright, and efficient, the Arcade Providence microlofts are a great use of previously unused retail space. Read on to see the community, then watch the video, below, to peek inside real residents' tiny homes. Would you pay $550 per month to live in a mall? We're thinking, yes.