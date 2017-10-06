The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Pumpkin Moscow Mule Cup

 Skip Nav
What is it about a great glass that makes a drink actually seem to taste better? If it's Pier 1's pumpkin moscow mule mug, then the answer is obvious; from the gleaming handcrafted copper-hued exterior to the convenient spill-proof straw, it was made for toting around festive Fall cocktails in style. When not in use, it's pretty enough to double as straight up decor. And we're not the only ones who think so! The internet has been going gaga for for the cup. On Instagram, reactions were exuberant with users declaring, "IT'S A PUMPKIN MOSCOW MULE MUG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and "Omg. Forget all the pineapple ones we've ever seen." The mug has just been discounted to a mere $20 from it's original $30 price tag, so you have no excuse not to indulge in a little Fall home shopping.


Image Source: Pier 1 Imports
