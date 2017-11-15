In Other (Random) News: A Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Actually Caused a School Evacuation

A strange, overpowering scent caused a Baltimore high school to evacuate on Oct. 5, and it wasn't just any ol' post-gym-class body odor. The culprit? A pumpkin spice air freshener. No, this isn't an early April Fools' joke — this seriously happened. I think it's safe to say we've officially reached the pinnacle of the pumpkin spice craze.

Students and teachers at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore started noticing the unusual smell on the third floor of the building, and some even said they were having difficulty breathing normally, The Baltimore Sun reports. After the principal called for an evacuation, the fire department showed up to assess the scene and a hazmat team ran a few tests to see if there was anything hazardous in the school.

Evacuation at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School..Hazmat crews called after sickening odor. Fire officials say, "pumpkin spice plug-in" culprit pic.twitter.com/3alS8z8RIJ — Keith Daniels Fox45 (@KeithDFox45) October 5, 2017

Two students and three adults were taken to the hospital due to "ailing stomachs." The firefighters opened the windows to air things out a bit, and that's when they saw it: the pumpkin spice aerosol plugin attached to the wall of a third-floor classroom.

As soon as this intriguing news hit Twitter, people couldn't help but react by offering up their (oddly very passionate) feelings about the notorious Fall scent. Ahead is a sampling of what people are saying about the air freshener from hell.