These Wine Glasses Turn Happy Hour Into an Actual Rainbow For Under $40

Lately, it feels like there are two types of people: the ones who want all-black everything in their homes and those who'd rather incorporate cheerful colors into every possible corner of their abodes. For the latter, we have excellent news — you can officially turn happy hour into rainbow hour with a set of rainbow coupe glasses from Urban Outfitters. Priced at just under $40 for a pair of two, the glasses have a slight technicolor tint at their base, lending a rainbow effect to any glass of bubbly or Rosé.

We're envisioning a tablescape of rainbow glasses, iridescent flatware, and "oil-slick" decorative accents, and it's a colorful dream come true! Check out how stunning these coupes are ahead, and you'll want to outfit your bar cart in rainbow goodness before your next wine-down.

Affordable DecorKitchen DecorRainbowUrban Outfitters
